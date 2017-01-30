Check out: Sriti Jha aka Pragya's FUN Instapics

Pretty and popular actress Sriti Jha, who holds a special place in the hearts of the audience as Pragya from Zee TV’s much loved show Kumkum Bhagya, is quite different in real life from her reel avatar.
Pragya is quite simple and sober on-screen while Sriti is quite bold and a fun loving personality off-screen. She keeps her surroundings lively with her witty nature and is always fun to be around with. Sriti’s Instapics speak a lot about her bindass nature.
Have a look –
She is awesome. Isn’t she?
