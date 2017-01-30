Hot Downloads

Check out: Sriti Jha aka Pragya's FUN Instapics

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2017 06:01 PM

Pretty and popular actress Sriti Jha, who holds a special place in the hearts of the audience as Pragya from Zee TV’s much loved show Kumkum Bhagya, is quite different in real life from her reel avatar.

Pragya is quite simple and sober on-screen while Sriti is quite bold and a fun loving personality off-screen. She keeps her surroundings lively with her witty nature and is always fun to be around with. Sriti’s Instapics speak a lot about her bindass nature.

Have a look –

One two buckle my shoe

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

#kohtao #selfie

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

Murud happiness

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

Bike taxi happiness #throwback #2017 #bangkok

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

In waiting

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

Day 1

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

Please don't see just a girl caught up in dreams and fantasies Please see me... #ginsoakedboy

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

#naturetrail #madikeri #throwback

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

'Give me liberty or give me death' - Patrick Henry #NewYork #TimesSquare #Liberty #throwback

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

She is awesome. Isn’t she? 

Sriti Jha, TV actress, Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV, instapics, Pragya,

