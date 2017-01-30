Check out: Sriti Jha aka Pragya's FUN Instapics

Pretty and popular actress Sriti Jha, who holds a special place in the hearts of the audience as Pragya from Zee TV’s much loved show Kumkum Bhagya, is quite different in real life from her reel avatar.

Pragya is quite simple and sober on-screen while Sriti is quite bold and a fun loving personality off-screen. She keeps her surroundings lively with her witty nature and is always fun to be around with. Sriti’s Instapics speak a lot about her bindass nature.

Have a look –

One two buckle my shoe A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:58am PST

#kohtao #selfie A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:25am PST

Murud happiness A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Bike taxi happiness #throwback #2017 #bangkok A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

In waiting A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Dec 2, 2016 at 8:52pm PST

Day 1 A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Nov 20, 2016 at 8:27am PST

A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Nov 11, 2016 at 7:27pm PST

Please don't see just a girl caught up in dreams and fantasies Please see me... #ginsoakedboy A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Nov 1, 2016 at 1:07am PDT

#naturetrail #madikeri #throwback A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Aug 30, 2016 at 5:12am PDT

'Give me liberty or give me death' - Patrick Henry #NewYork #TimesSquare #Liberty #throwback A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Dec 15, 2015 at 6:08am PST

She is awesome. Isn’t she?