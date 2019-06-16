Check out these drastic transformations of your favourite Bollywood star wives

MUMBAI: B-town is filled with glamour. It’s an industry that is looked up to by everyone. Actors are loved and worshiped by their fans.



The wives of Bollywood stars have also become famous and have their own followers. Have a look at these amazing star wives who have undergone a drastic transformation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is a Bollywood actress as well, but after her marriage to Saif, one can notice evident changes in her appearance. Saif Ali Khan has gotten her to live her life in the best way possible. From teaching her about fine wines to introducing her to literature, or how they travel, he stopped her from plateauing in the way she lives. Saif has been a teacher to her.



Gauri Khan





Let's just say that with time, SRK is not the only one who grew as an individual. It was his wife Gauri as well. The change is drastic. SRK and Gauri’s relationship was not less than a movie story, and Gauri’s transformation from what she was to what she is now, is commendable.Dilnawaz Sheikh tried her level best to somehow enter the industry, but couldn't do more than one item song. But after getting married to Sanjay Dutt, her life changed, and so did her appearance.Mira Rajput's story is a dream comes true for everyone. An ordinary girl getting married to one of the most eligible hunks of Bollywood is extraordinary. Her transformation was expected, and we are just gushing over how amazing she has become.Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan met on the sets of Lagaan, where she was an assistant. From then to now, she has undergone quite a transformation. The image speaks for itself. Also, you have to be at top of your game if your husband is Bollywood's perfectionist!