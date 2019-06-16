Features

Check out these drastic transformations of your favourite Bollywood star wives

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jun 2019 05:09 PM

MUMBAI: B-town is filled with glamour. It’s an industry that is looked up to by everyone. Actors are loved and worshiped by their fans.

The wives of Bollywood stars have also become famous and have their own followers. Have a look at these amazing star wives who have undergone a drastic transformation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is a Bollywood actress as well, but after her marriage to Saif, one can notice evident changes in her appearance. Saif Ali Khan has gotten her to live her life in the best way possible. From teaching her about fine wines to introducing her to literature, or how they travel, he stopped her from plateauing in the way she lives. Saif has been a teacher to her.

Gauri Khan



Let's just say that with time, SRK is not the only one who grew as an individual. It was his wife Gauri as well. The change is drastic. SRK and Gauri’s relationship was not less than a movie story, and Gauri’s transformation from what she was to what she is now, is commendable.  

Manyatta Dutt



Dilnawaz Sheikh tried her level best to somehow enter the industry, but couldn't do more than one item song. But after getting married to Sanjay Dutt, her life changed, and so did her appearance.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's story is a dream comes true for everyone. An ordinary girl getting married to one of the most eligible hunks of Bollywood is extraordinary. Her transformation was expected, and we are just gushing over how amazing she has become.

Kiran Rao


Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan met on the sets of Lagaan, where she was an assistant. From then to now, she has undergone quite a transformation. The image speaks for itself. Also, you have to be at top of your game if your husband is Bollywood's perfectionist!
Tags > B-town, Bollywood, Stars, own followers, fan, SRK, Gauri, Dilnawaz Sheikh, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, Mira Rajput, Manyatta Dutt, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, drastic transformation,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
14 Jun 2019 09:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has a message for husband Shoaib Ibrahim
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has a message for husband... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Jun 2019 09:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shashank Vyas talks about Lt. Pratyusha Banerjee
Shashank Vyas talks about Lt. Pratyusha Banerjee | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

past seven days