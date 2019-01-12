Check out these luxury rides of your favourite celebrities!

MUMBAI: Buying a luxurious item for yourself always gives an immense sense of pride. One prized possession that holds a lot of importance for many is a pair of fancy wheels. And several television celebrities have purchased some amazing cars to serve their needs.

TellyChakkar presents the luxury rides of your favourite celebrities. Here we go!

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj owns a fancy Jaguar. This was Dhreeraj’s dream car.

Karan Tacker

Karan is the proud owner of a shining red Audi A4. He always wanted to have a red car.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal owns a series of cars, but the one that the actor drives quite often is his white BMW.

Krystle Dsouza

The gorgeous actress gifted herself a pretty Hyundai Verna car a few years ago.

Karan Kundrra

Just before his birthday, the dapper Karan Kundrra got a sexy Range Rover.

Shaheer Sheikh

The handsome hunk is the proud owner of a BMW.

Arjun Bijlani

It was Arjun’s father’s dream to own a Mercedez. He bought the same and dedicated it to his father.

Gautam Gulati

Bigg Boss fame Gautam Gulati rides a navy blue BMW.

Bharti Singh

Ace comedian Bharti Singh is the proud owner of a black Mercedez and an Audi Q5.

Vatsal Seth

The light-eyed actor owns a sizzling red Mercedes Benz.

Karan Wahi

Actor turned host Karan Wahi own a BMW 5 series.

Karan Mehra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra owns a stunning silver BMW.

Erica Fernandes

Erica owns a beautiful navy blue BMW.

Karishma Sharma

Hot bod Karishma also owns a BMW.

Rohan Mehra

The young lad owns a BMW 5 Series.