Check out: TV celebs and their Christmas plans

Merry Christmas!!! Merry Christmas!!! Christmas is here and we all are busy planning to make it special in our own ways. Christmas is celebrated with full zeal globally and by the people of all religions.

Our tinsel town celebrities are also busy making it special in their own ways and they seem to be quite excited about the occasion and are looking forward to have a wonderful time.

Though some of them will be busy shooting for their respective shows but they are trying to take some time out to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones. We quizzed your favorite celebrities about their Christmas plans. Read on to know what they said –

Kinshuk Vaidya – I will be decorating my Christmas tree, like every year, and wait for my Christmas gifts.

Additi Gupta – I really have no plans. I think I will be shooting on the Christmas Eve. But if we wrap up our shooting little early, then I will party with my group of friends. I don’t even put a Christmas tree at home so maybe I will visit someone’s place who will be celebrating Christmas. Very boring I am!

Shakti Arora – I am attending an App Launch event in Delhi on 25th so my whole day would be spent there. I will be celebrating Christmas with my fans post launch event.

Preetika Rao – I have plans to go out for a Christmas lunch with my family.

Ankit Bathla – I will visit the Mount Marry Church on the Christmas Eve just like any other Christmas. I will visit an orphanage in Versova on the day of Christmas gifting with cakes and Christmas caps for the special kids.

Namish Taneja – First, I will have a family get together and then I have plans to have a night out with my friends.

We wish all of you a wonderful Christmas celebration.