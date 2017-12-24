Checkout: Adorable Whatsapp DPs of TV couples

There is no doubt that our TV couples are too adorable. Talk about their Insta posts for their loved ones or any of their unique way of portraying their feelings; we are in complete awe of their ways.
TellyChakkar brings to you the most adorable WhatsApp Dps of our TV couples. You are bound to go gaga over these clicks and these couples are in the top line of major relationship goals.
Have a look!
Aakansha Singh – Kunal Sain : Endearing Couple
Barkha Bist – Indraneil Sengupta : Cuddle Buddies
Jay Bhanushali – Maahi Vij : Hatho mei Hath
Jay Soni – Pooja Shah : Bonny Duo
Kishwer Merchant - Suyash Rai : Endearing Duette
Parag Tyagi – Shefali Zariwala : Aakhiyon Se Goli Mare
Sambhavna Seth – Avinash Dwivedi : Pyar Deewana Hota Hai
Sudeep Sahir – Avantika Sahir : let's take a chill pill
Vin Rana – Nita Sofiani: Together Forever
