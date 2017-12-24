Hot Downloads

Features

Checkout: Adorable Whatsapp DPs of TV couples

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2017 01:05 PM

There is no doubt that our TV couples are too adorable. Talk about their Insta posts for their loved ones or any of their unique way of portraying their feelings; we are in complete awe of their ways. 

TellyChakkar brings to you the most adorable WhatsApp Dps of our TV couples. You are bound to go gaga over these clicks and these couples are in the top line of major relationship goals. 

Have a look!

Aakansha Singh – Kunal Sain : Endearing Couple

Barkha Bist – Indraneil Sengupta : Cuddle Buddies

Jay Bhanushali – Maahi Vij : Hatho mei Hath

Jay Soni – Pooja Shah : Bonny Duo

Kishwer Merchant - Suyash Rai :  Endearing Duette

Parag Tyagi – Shefali Zariwala : Aakhiyon Se Goli Mare

Sambhavna Seth – Avinash Dwivedi : Pyar Deewana Hota Hai

Sudeep Sahir – Avantika Sahir :  let's take a chill pill

Vin Rana – Nita Sofiani: Together Forever





