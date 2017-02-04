Checkout: Awwdorable tweets of love birds Ankush-Oindrila

Enthusiastic Ankush and pretty Oindrila Sen make a lovely jodi.
Their superb friendship and eternal love for each other, which is visible on social platforms, are a breath of fresh air for their fans.
The T-town actors are quite active on Twitter. They regularly treat their fans with their delightful posts. They also make sure to capture each other’s precious moments and share with their fans and friends on Twitter.
Here are some adorable Twitter updates of Ankush featuring of course the lad and his girlfriend, Oindrila. Check out-
Monday workout time with @Love_Oindrila and our Trainer #Abhijit .. pic.twitter.com/nzPLjO9JAw— ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) January 9, 2017
My onlyy refreshing moment aftr a hectic day.. captured by @Love_Oindrila .. pic.twitter.com/DXpOhiK19h— ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) December 29, 2016
congratulations @Love_Oindrila for ur new member in d family.. super happy for uu. wish u more and more success.. pic.twitter.com/vhxoi94car— ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) December 30, 2016
DIWALI DINNER TIME with @Love_Oindrila ..wish u all too had a gr8 diwali..love u alll pic.twitter.com/av3GDwODUi— ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) October 31, 2016
ohoo.. found dis photoshoot.. almost 3yrs back.. @Love_Oindrila was tesnd posing with talented actor like me.. pic.twitter.com/ZEmamBEvbh— ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) September 27, 2016
