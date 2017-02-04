Checkout: Awwdorable tweets of love birds Ankush-Oindrila

Enthusiastic Ankush and pretty Oindrila Sen make a lovely jodi.

Their superb friendship and eternal love for each other, which is visible on social platforms, are a breath of fresh air for their fans.

The T-town actors are quite active on Twitter. They regularly treat their fans with their delightful posts. They also make sure to capture each other’s precious moments and share with their fans and friends on Twitter.

Here are some adorable Twitter updates of Ankush featuring of course the lad and his girlfriend, Oindrila. Check out-

My onlyy refreshing moment aftr a hectic day.. captured by @Love_Oindrila .. pic.twitter.com/DXpOhiK19h — ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) December 29, 2016

congratulations @Love_Oindrila for ur new member in d family.. super happy for uu. wish u more and more success.. pic.twitter.com/vhxoi94car — ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) December 30, 2016

DIWALI DINNER TIME with @Love_Oindrila ..wish u all too had a gr8 diwali..love u alll pic.twitter.com/av3GDwODUi — ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) October 31, 2016

DIWALI DINNER TIME with @Love_Oindrila ..wish u all too had a gr8 diwali..love u alll pic.twitter.com/av3GDwODUi — ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) October 31, 2016