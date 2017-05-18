Checkout: Birthday girl Shivangi Joshi’s SEXY Instapics

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?
Which show looks MOST promising?
Time to celebrate the birthday of TV town’s one of the most happening actresses.
Shivangi Joshi, who entered tinsel town playing a cute teenager in Beyhadh surprised all with her portrayal in Begusarai.
And after bagging the plump role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there has been no looking back.
And today (18 May), as the girl celebrates her birthday, we bring you some of her hottest pictures that will make you fall in love with her.
Happy Birthday Shivangi!!!
Add new comment