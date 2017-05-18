Hot Downloads

Features

Checkout: Birthday girl Shivangi Joshi’s SEXY Instapics

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 May 2017 06:32 PM

Time to celebrate the birthday of TV town’s one of the most happening actresses.

Shivangi Joshi, who entered tinsel town playing a cute teenager in Beyhadh surprised all with her portrayal in Begusarai.

And after bagging the plump role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there has been no looking back.

And today (18 May), as the girl celebrates her birthday, we bring you some of her hottest pictures that will make you fall in love with her. 

About last night.. #starparivaarawards2017 @starplus

A post shared by Shivangi (@shivangijoshi18) on

A post shared by Shivangi (@shivangijoshi18) on

A post shared by Shivangi (@shivangijoshi18) on

A post shared by Shivangi (@shivangijoshi18) on

A post shared by Shivangi (@shivangijoshi18) on

A post shared by Shivangi (@shivangijoshi18) on

A post shared by Shivangi (@shivangijoshi18) on

A post shared by Shivangi (@shivangijoshi18) on

A post shared by Shivangi (@shivangijoshi18) on

Happy Birthday Shivangi!!!

