He is hot as hell, powerhouse of talent and every girl’s dream! We are taking about the ravishing Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey.

The actor cum host, Ravi, tasted success on television with 12/24 Karol Bagh. Ravi is a self-made man who made it big in the entertainment industry via hardwork, grit and determination.

Today, the immensely popular Ravi has turned 33 and Tellychakkar would like to present you ten hot and cool Instapics of the actor.

Have a look!

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Nov 6, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Oct 26, 2015 at 10:17pm PDT

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Aug 4, 2016 at 8:48pm PDT

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Oct 6, 2016 at 3:13am PDT

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:44pm PST

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Sep 29, 2016 at 11:49pm PDT

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jan 28, 2016 at 4:36am PST

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Apr 6, 2016 at 9:47pm PDT

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Dec 10, 2016 at 4:18am PST

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Apr 3, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

Happy birthday Ravi!