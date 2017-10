We at TellyChakkar.com are here to provide you with the slice of lives of your favourite TV personalities. Here’s presenting the WhatsApp display pictures of some of your loved actors of Bengali TV shows. Enjoy

Mishmee Das: How’s my nose pin?

Shaurya Bhattacharya: Hot

Jasmine Roy: Hottie

Sheikh Rezwan Rabbani: Bike mania

Shreyosree Roy: Innocent smile

Farhan Imroze: Smile with all your heart

Nayana Bandyopadhyay: The happy couple

Gourab: In the lap of nature