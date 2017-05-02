Checkout: Fun Tweets of TV celebs

Telly town celebs are quite addicted towards Twitter!!!

They never miss out on any chance to express their mood with their fans on Twitter whenever they get a little time out of their hectic schedule.

Wanna know what your favorite celebs have tweeted recently? Have a look –

If people knew how hard I had to work to gain my mastery, it would not seem so wonderful at all.Michelangelo Buonarroti pic.twitter.com/DGICWW87o1 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) 27 April 2017

When are we doing this Viv?

I'm sitting at home recuperating and dreaming.#CuteEdit by a fan.

With @vivekdahiya08 pic.twitter.com/RRq8J42goh — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) April 18, 2017

Taken in a mad rush only for all the #Nairan fans! pic.twitter.com/DssL2ornpT — Ankita Sharma (@iankittasharma) April 27, 2017

Please watch us dance jump run giggle make merry tonight at 9 pm at the #goldenpetalawards2017 on @ColorsTV x pic.twitter.com/sFdwmYhYLg — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) April 29, 2017

Which one of these tweets did you like the most? Do share with us in the comments below.



