Checkout: FUN tweets of TV celebs

Twitter is a social media platform without which our TV celebs can’t live without.

They make sure to share some fun tweets with their followers whenever they get some time out of their busy shooting schedules.

The responses that they receive from their fans for their tweets just make them happy. If you have missed out on any of the tweets by your favourite celebs on Twitter this week, they scroll down and have a look –

It's a new day, new beginnings, new challenges..

Bring it on world! I'm ready! pic.twitter.com/wy2FuxMMqV — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) 3 May 2017

Sometimes the most comforting thing is to know where you are right now is not where you... https://t.co/hfOX3u02X2 pic.twitter.com/tCrkiz9V7U — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) 4 May 2017

Love thy neighbours as "THYSELF"...... first learn to love yourself , only then can you love others pic.twitter.com/B31ybJwxzr — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) May 4, 2017

The future is knocking on your door! A new selfie era's here.

Check out the new #SelfieExpert - #OPPOF3

It's here! https://t.co/OVtGj2HCGe pic.twitter.com/13rXAqxdIt — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) May 4, 2017

On set with humari pyari Sasu Maa Share your smile around :)) #agnifera @AndTVOfficial pic.twitter.com/BLO13N1L1T — Yukti Kapoor (@y_u_k_k_u) May 3, 2017

Proud moment to step back and watch @jank_ee enthrall the crowd at Ahmedabad last evening & win the coveted #GauravvantaGujaratiAward . pic.twitter.com/GqzPa1TQKT — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 1, 2017

It's a thorn that protects the rose ... Major love for this Customised jacket for #NachBaliye8 by @soodpranav pic.twitter.com/fTvjx4Itvl — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) May 4, 2017

Which one these did you like the most? Do share your views with us.