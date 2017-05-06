Checkout: FUN tweets of TV celebs

Twitter is a social media platform without which our TV celebs can’t live without.
They make sure to share some fun tweets with their followers whenever they get some time out of their busy shooting schedules.
The responses that they receive from their fans for their tweets just make them happy. If you have missed out on any of the tweets by your favourite celebs on Twitter this week, they scroll down and have a look –
It's a new day, new beginnings, new challenges..— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) 3 May 2017
Bring it on world! I'm ready! pic.twitter.com/wy2FuxMMqV
Sometimes the most comforting thing is to know where you are right now is not where you... https://t.co/hfOX3u02X2 pic.twitter.com/tCrkiz9V7U— Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) 4 May 2017
Love thy neighbours as "THYSELF"...... first learn to love yourself , only then can you love others pic.twitter.com/B31ybJwxzr— Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) May 4, 2017
The future is knocking on your door! A new selfie era's here.— Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) May 4, 2017
Check out the new #SelfieExpert - #OPPOF3
It's here! https://t.co/OVtGj2HCGe pic.twitter.com/13rXAqxdIt
On set with humari pyari Sasu Maa Share your smile around :)) #agnifera @AndTVOfficial pic.twitter.com/BLO13N1L1T— Yukti Kapoor (@y_u_k_k_u) May 3, 2017
Proud moment to step back and watch @jank_ee enthrall the crowd at Ahmedabad last evening & win the coveted #GauravvantaGujaratiAward . pic.twitter.com/GqzPa1TQKT— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 1, 2017
It's a thorn that protects the rose ... Major love for this Customised jacket for #NachBaliye8 by @soodpranav pic.twitter.com/fTvjx4Itvl— Karan Tacker (@karantacker) May 4, 2017
Be the energy you want to attract!!!#bemotivated #sunshine #magnetismo #attract #jakarta #cintadipangkuanhimalaya @antv_official @otis pic.twitter.com/4xSLdaJEqp— Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) May 1, 2017
Which one these did you like the most? Do share your views with us.
