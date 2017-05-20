Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Manoj Chandila

Great conversations are a turn-on for me: Manoj Chandila

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
19 May 2017 08:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I want to overcome my phobias: Shantanu Maheshwari
I want to overcome my phobias: Shantanu Maheshwari | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs who went NUDE for their films

Aamir Khan (PK)
more slideshows Click Here
Home > Tv > features
Features

Checkout: Jaw-dropping Instagram pictures of Roopal Tyagi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 May 2017 10:00 AM

Television actress Roopal Tyagi has been missing from the small screen, and that’s quite UNFAIR!

The bubbly girl, who debuted on the small screen with Hamari Betiyon Ka Vivaah, became an overnight star after Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke has been missing from screens for quite some time now. She was last seen on Bigg Boss season-9 and as a wild card in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

As readers would know, Roopal is also a fantabolous dancer and has even made Vidya Balan move on her fingers (not literally!).

Recently she surprised all with her new avatar which is chic, boho and completely mind blowing.

If you miss her on-screen just like we do, here checkout some jaw-dropping pictures of the beautiful actress:

A post shared by Roopal Tyagi (@roopaltyagi06) on

A post shared by Roopal Tyagi (@roopaltyagi06) on

A post shared by Roopal Tyagi (@roopaltyagi06) on

A post shared by Roopal Tyagi (@roopaltyagi06) on

A post shared by Roopal Tyagi (@roopaltyagi06) on

A post shared by Roopal Tyagi (@roopaltyagi06) on

A post shared by Roopal Tyagi (@roopaltyagi06) on

Woaaah, cool pics, aren’t they???

Tags > Roopal Tyagi, Hamari Betiyon Ka Vivaah, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top