Singing sensation Justin Beiber made his Indian fans go crazy with his live performance at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, yesterday (10th May).

While Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the concert, the Justin fever gripped the TV town as well. Many popular faces from the telly town were present at the concert, to enjoy the live performance of the singing sensation.

Have a look at your fav actors' Insta posts from the event...

What a fun, cray , beautiful night with my girl ... with JB banging out his tunes and me trying not to get us pushed over the fence and still recording this without dropping my phone... @rochellerao A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira) on May 10, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

#justinbieberconcert @savvvyyyyyyy @aamirali555 super fun with my people A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on May 10, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Your's truly #FanGirl @justinbieber #purposetour #india #mumbai #justin #dypatil stadium #aboutlastnight A post shared by P R E E .. Preetika Rao (@preetika_pree) on May 10, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

Super fun at the Bieber concert yesterday. He spends as much time in gym wear as I do. I think more cos he even performs in it #justinbieberconcert #justinbieberindia A post shared by Ruslaan Mumtaz (@ruslaanmumtaz) on May 10, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

Where are u now!! #JB #waiting #beliebers #justinbieber #purposeworldtour #mumbai A post shared by Asmita Sood (@asmita_s) on May 10, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Will be catching up on all my favourite #justinbieber tracks live today. A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on May 10, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

Quite awesome!!! Isn’t it?