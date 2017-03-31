Checkout: Whatsapp display pics of TV actors

Telly stars never fail to put up some of their best pictures as their Whatsapp DPs. Wondering what is the current DP of your favorite star?

Here we compile some of the cool Whatsapp DPs that your favorite stars.

Have a look –

Hum Saath Saath Hain – Drashti Dhami

Cuteness overloaded – Sriti Jha

Happy Me – Sangeita Chauhaan

Hottie – Rubina Dilaik

Cool Hunk – Abhishek Malik

Ladki beautiful – Farnaz Shetty

My furry friend – Jennifer Winget

Your company makes me happy – Shivya Pathania

Dashing Dude – Nakuul Mehta

Which of these did you like the most? Do share with us in the comments below.