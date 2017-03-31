Hot Downloads

Checkout: Whatsapp display pics of TV actors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2017 04:29 PM

Telly stars never fail to put up some of their best pictures as their Whatsapp DPs. Wondering what is the current DP of your favorite star?

Here we compile some of the cool Whatsapp DPs that your favorite stars.

Have a look –

 

Hum Saath Saath Hain – Drashti Dhami

 

Cuteness overloaded – Sriti Jha

 

Happy Me – Sangeita Chauhaan

 

Hottie – Rubina Dilaik

 

Cool Hunk – Abhishek Malik

 

Ladki beautiful – Farnaz Shetty

 

My furry friend – Jennifer Winget

 

Your company makes me happy – Shivya Pathania

 

Dashing Dude – Nakuul Mehta

Which of these did you like the most? Do share with us in the comments below.

