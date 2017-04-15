Hot Downloads

Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Agniphera cast gets witty
Agniphera cast gets witty | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Checkout: WhatsApp display pics of TV actors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2017 03:20 PM

Along with sharing their stunning pictures on their social media accounts, the tinsel town celebs never fail to put up some of their pictures as their WhatsApp display pictures.

Are you excited to know the current display pictures of your favorite stars?

Scroll down –

Tea time; Any time – Sourabh Raaj Jain

The gorgeous bride – Aditi Sharma

Happy feeling after the Puja  Deepika Singh

Just casual – Helly Shah

Jodi No. 1 – Aashka Goradia

Happy family – Ssudeep Sahir

Mirror selfie – Ravi Dubey

A light conversation – Harshad Arora

Apple of my eye – Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The High flyers – Mohit Sehgal

Whose DP did you like the most? Do share with us in the comment below. 

Tags > WhatsApp display, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aditi Sharma, Deepika Singh, Helly Shah, Aashka Goradia, Ssudeep Sahir, Ravi Dubey, Harshad Arora, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohit Sehgal,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top