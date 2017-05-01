Checkout: WhatsApp DPs of Bong film and TV actors

We at Tellychakkar.com are here to provide you with the slice of lives of your favourite TV personalities. Here’s presenting the WhatsApp display pictures of some of your loved Bong film and TV actors. Enjoy
Jasmine Roy- Free bird
Shaurja Bhattacharyya- Herogiri
Ankita Majumder-Simple yet stylish
Gourab- The macho man with cool hairdo
Sonalee Chaudhuri- Smile please!
Uday Pratap Singh- I am waiting for you
Ishaa M Saha- Selfie with a slight pout
Saurav Das- The cool boy
Chandni Saha- Pretty and cute
Biswarup Bandyopadhyay- Under the hood
Aren't these DPs just too great???
Add new comment