Checkout: WhatsApp DPs of Bong film and TV actors

01 May 2017 02:00 PM

We at Tellychakkar.com are here to provide you with the slice of lives of your favourite TV personalities. Here’s presenting the WhatsApp display pictures of some of your loved Bong film and TV actors. Enjoy

Jasmine Roy- Free bird

Shaurja Bhattacharyya- Herogiri

Ankita Majumder-Simple yet stylish

Gourab- The macho man with cool hairdo

Sonalee Chaudhuri- Smile please!

Uday Pratap Singh- I am waiting for you

Ishaa M Saha- Selfie with a slight pout

Saurav Das- The cool boy

Chandni Saha- Pretty and cute  

Biswarup Bandyopadhyay- Under the hood

Aren't these DPs just too great??? 

