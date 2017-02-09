ChocolateDay: TV beauties select their fav ‘Chocolate Boy’ of TV

The Valentine’s week is on and it’s time to celebrate the Chocolate Day!!! While we all love to drool on chocolates, ladies too enjoy some eye candy, thanks to the chocolate boys of the TV industry.

So, on the ‘sweet’ occasion today, we called up telly town beauties and asked them to pick their favorite chocolate boy/s from the tinseltown. Read on to know who they have chosen –

Helly Shah – Karan Wahi and Varun Kapoor according to me.

Pooja Gor – Karan Wahi; total loyalty to my friend (laughs) and Shivin Narang is a chocolate boy too.

Gia Manek – Shaheer Sheikh since he is doing well in his new show and he is a favourite in Indonesia among fans.

Shrenu Parekh – (laughs)I am going to be biased. It has to be the hero of my show (Dil Boley Oberoi) Kunal Jaisingh. I love dark chocolates and he is also bittersweet, so I would say Omkara i.e. Kunal.

Mansi Srivastava – I think Mohit Abrol has a very chocolate boy kind of a face. We have never ever worked together but I see him often and I love his looks. His look was the first thing that attracted me. Wishing Happy Chocolate Day to all my friends and fans.

Radhika Madan – It has to be Arjun Bijlani for me.

