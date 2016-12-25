Christmas special: Bengali actors share their celebration plans

Jingle bells jingle bells jingle all the way…

Time to sing this song and start knitting Christmas celebrations plans.

We all make our plans and actors are no different. So, Tellychakkar.com spoke to some of our favourite Bengali actors to know about their Christmas plans.

Over to them-

Saurav Das- Nothing much! I will go out with friends and have fun. We have planned for lots of house parties as well.

Amila Sadhukhan- I have a small Christmas tree and a Santa. I decorate the tree with lights and other things the previous day. And when the clock strikes twelve, I hang an empty sock and wish everyone. From the morning of 25th, my mother starts cooking special dishes. Last year was the first time when I went to a church and I was amazed by its beauty. This year too I will visit a church and next year I wish to go Bethlehem where Jesus was born.

Debottam Majumder- I am in Rajasthan but definitely I will be in Kolkata to enjoy the evening of 25thDecember with my friends and family.

Tonni Laha Roy- I haven’t made any plans as I might remain busy with shooting. But if I get a leave then I will hang out with my buddies. This day reminds me of my childhood days when I used to buy a Christmas tree where I used to hang an empty sock with the hope of getting a gift from Santa. Well, I used to get a gift, which my parents used to keep for me.

Daipayan Chakraborty-I don’t have any plans as such. If a get a leave then will hang out with friends. We usually celebrate and have adda at a friend’s place. Then in the night will go for a bike ride. I enjoy bike rides with my friends. And if I don’t get a leave, I will celebrate Christmas with my co-actors.

Debattama Saha- I will be busy with shoots.

Merry X mas to all!!!