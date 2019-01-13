Colors’ Artists share their Fondest Memories on the occasion of Makar Sankranti

MUMBAI: Sonali Pandit Naik aka Savitri Bai from Gathbandhan, "I am from Satara and I have wonderful memories of celebrating Makar Sankranti through my childhood. We used to go atop the hills and fly kites all day and exchange Tilladoos with our family and friends and wish each other 'Tilgulghyaaani good good bola'. I wish my daughter also could celebrate Makar Sankranti with her friends just like I did but now with buildings and limited open spaces in Mumbai it becomes very difficult for her to fly kites. Like every year, this year too, I will host a traditional Marathi function called 'Haldi Kumkum' where married women get together and exchange gifts and put haldi and kumkum on each other as per rituals. As we are also commencing our new show, Gathbandhan on COLORS, I am excited to celebrate this festival on the sets, with my team as well, which has now become my extended family. On this occasion, I wish everyone a wonderful year ahead and want each of us to be more polite, humble and stay happy forever."



Nivedita Saraf aka Raani Devi in COLORS ‘ Kesari Nandan commented, “ As I am shooting for Kesari Nandan, I will be staying Aamgaon, and will celebrate this festival with my extended Kesari Nandan family. Makar sankranti is one of my most favourite festivals. As kids, we would go on the terrace and fly kites and my mother would make Tilgulladoos which we loved. I also have this very funny memory associated with the festival which is very close to my heart. It was my first Makar Sankranti after marriage, when I made Tilgulladoos they turned out to be so hard ,that my husband still remembers and pulls my leg every year hoping that I don't make them again. But since this year is special and I'm shooting I'm going to make them again and take them for my extended family on set too.I wish everyone a Happy Makarsanti. ”



Vijayendra Kumeria aka Sooraj from Udann, “I am from Ahmedabad and Makar Sankranti is a popular festival there. I remember flying kites with all my cousins and participate in championships. It was our favorite time of the year. The skies would be filled with kites of different colors, making it look vibrant. We would also have Til and Gud ka laddu. This year too, keeping up with the traditions, I will try to fly a kite on the set as we will be shooting.”



Meera Deosthale aka Chakor from Udann, “The festival of Uttarayan marks the day when winter begins to turn into summer. The best place to enjoy this festival is the Sabarmati Riverfront or the Ahmedabad Police Stadium, where people gather to see the sky filled with thousands of kites. I enjoy flying kites, and I enjoy participating in competitions too. TilGud ka Laddu is my favourite and like every year, I'll be distributing them on the set too.”



Shivin Narang a.k.a Jai Mittal in COLORS’ Internet Wala Love “In my childhood, we celebrated Makar Sankranti at home where I used to help my mother in making various sweets especially Chikki. I remember flying kites with my friends and participating in various local competitions. At present, considering my shoot schedule, I’m hoping to bring some kites and organise a kite flying competition on set with the crew. I will also bring tilladdoos on the sets so we all can have a sweet feast. “