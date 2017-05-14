Hot Downloads

Confessions celebs want to make this Mother’s Day

By TellychakkarTeam
14 May 2017 03:00 PM

Mothers are the only ones, who love us selflessly, and are definitely the most special person in our lives.

But do we get enough time to tell them how much we love them or share things that we have wanted to?

Not really, isn’t it?

Tellychakkar.com thus decided to speak to some TV celebs and ask them to confess something to their mom, that they have always wanted to!

Karan Tacker: I don’t tell you this often, but I really love you very much mom, and I always want to see you happy.

Arjun Bijlani: My mom is my best friend and I don’t hide anything from her. Every day is mother’s day for me and I love her very much.

Rubina Dillaik: I have always disagreed with my mother; I never listened to her, and I’m very sorry for that. I don’t get enough time to tell her, but I love her very much.

Niti Taylor: My mom is my best friend, and this mother’s day, I want to thank her for always being on my side, and handling me in all situations. I am what I am only because of her and I love her very much. People pray to get their life partners for seven lives but I pray to have her as my mom in all the lives to come.

Jay Soni:  I know mom, you love me more than my two brothers (laughs).

Saumya Tandon: My mother is my pillar of strength, my friend, my life. She taught me what selfless commitment is by always keeping my needs before hers. She made me whoever I am today and how much ever I thank her, my words will fall short.

Here’s a chance to confess something to your mom? Tag her in the comment box below to share your message.

