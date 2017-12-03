Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Aamir Khan
Ssharad Malhotra
Kunwar Amar
Shah Rukh Khan
Rubina Dilaik
Ankit Bathla
Amitabh Bachchan

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

Laughter Queen Bharti ties the knot with Harsh
In pics: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's white wedding!
Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
Congrats: Aashka Garodia is the Insta Queen of the week!

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2017 03:12 PM

The year 2017 has definitely proved to be a year filled with blessings and togetherness for many of our TV celebs. Another actress who is set to tie the knot this year (with Brent Goble) is the gorgeous and serene Aashka Garodia. So, naturally, the actress is now busy planning for her big day. It is so sweet of her that she took a little time out from her marriage planning and shared a part of her preparations with her fans.

Yes, the actress, who has walked the ramp for many fashion brands and gained popularity for her role of Kumud in Kkusum and was a part of Nach Baliye 6 and many other soap operas, has shared some beautiful photos on her Instagram account.

With more than 100K likes and 800 comments on almost all her Instagram posts, Aashka Garodia has been crowed as the Insta Queen of the week. 

TellyChakkar wishes Aashka Garodia and Brent Goble heartiest congratulations and a box filled with happiness in advance for their D-Day.

