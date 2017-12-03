Congrats: Aashka Garodia is the Insta Queen of the week!

The year 2017 has definitely proved to be a year filled with blessings and togetherness for many of our TV celebs. Another actress who is set to tie the knot this year (with Brent Goble) is the gorgeous and serene Aashka Garodia. So, naturally, the actress is now busy planning for her big day. It is so sweet of her that she took a little time out from her marriage planning and shared a part of her preparations with her fans.

Yes, the actress, who has walked the ramp for many fashion brands and gained popularity for her role of Kumud in Kkusum and was a part of Nach Baliye 6 and many other soap operas, has shared some beautiful photos on her Instagram account.

With more than 100K likes and 800 comments on almost all her Instagram posts, Aashka Garodia has been crowed as the Insta Queen of the week.

TellyChakkar wishes Aashka Garodia and Brent Goble heartiest congratulations and a box filled with happiness in advance for their D-Day.