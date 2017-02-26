Congrats: Abhishek Malik is the Insta KING of the week

The popular chocolate boy of the TV industry, Abhishek Malik, who is currently seen on &TV’s newly launched series Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, is quite popular amongst his fans on social media.

Abhishek has also impressed the audience with his roles in much loved shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaarian, Bhagyalaxmi and many more.

Abhishek loves to connect with his fans on various social media platform and he is quite active on Instagram. He loves to upload his pictures quite frequently and gets good number of likes and comments from his followers.

This week, we declare Abhishek Malik as the Insta King of the week. Last week he has shared eight pictures on his Instagram account and got around 4k likes and 50 comments on his posts.

Have a look –

Guys please go and watch Bhouri.. the movie.. its amazingg... A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

#Ranveer Mittal....#ekvivahaisabhi @andtv A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:06am PST

Need a Caption for dis pic... A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:42pm PST

Thank you soo much delhi for all the love n wishes ️keep loving and keep watching #ekvivahaisabhi on @andtvofficial 7: 30 pm ️ A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

Love of my life...#Sia#delhi#family A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:15am PST

Delhi rockssss ️#ekvivahaisabhi A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:57am PST

The start of a new love story ️...??#Ranveer#suman#Taj [email protected] A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:34am PST

Congrats Abhishek.