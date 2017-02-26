Congrats: Abhishek Malik is the Insta KING of the week

The popular chocolate boy of the TV industry, Abhishek Malik, who is currently seen on &TV’s newly launched series Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, is quite popular amongst his fans on social media.
Abhishek has also impressed the audience with his roles in much loved shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaarian, Bhagyalaxmi and many more.
Abhishek loves to connect with his fans on various social media platform and he is quite active on Instagram. He loves to upload his pictures quite frequently and gets good number of likes and comments from his followers.
This week, we declare Abhishek Malik as the Insta King of the week. Last week he has shared eight pictures on his Instagram account and got around 4k likes and 50 comments on his posts.
Have a look –
Congrats Abhishek.
