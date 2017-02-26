Hot Downloads

Congrats: Abhishek Malik is the Insta KING of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2017 05:41 PM

The popular chocolate boy of the TV industry, Abhishek Malik, who is currently seen on &TV’s newly launched series Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, is quite popular amongst his fans on social media.

Abhishek has also impressed the audience with his roles in much loved shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaarian, Bhagyalaxmi and many more.

Abhishek loves to connect with his fans on various social media platform and he is quite active on Instagram. He loves to upload his pictures quite frequently and gets good number of likes and comments from his followers.

This week, we declare Abhishek Malik as the Insta King of the week. Last week he has shared eight pictures on his Instagram account and got around 4k likes and 50 comments on his posts.

Have a look –

Guys please go and watch Bhouri.. the movie.. its amazingg...

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on

#Ranveer Mittal....#ekvivahaisabhi @andtv

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on

Need a Caption for dis pic...

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on

Love of my life...#Sia#delhi#family

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on

Delhi rockssss ️#ekvivahaisabhi

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on

Congrats Abhishek.

