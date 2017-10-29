Are you happy with Maya's end in Beyhadh?
The handsome Delhi lad, Abhishek Malik, who has a great fan following, is the Insta King of the week. The actor, who was part of shows like MTV Splistvilla, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, is wooing his fans thorough his Instagram pictures. His clicks especially with his niece “Sia” are too cute to handle. His pictures have garnered more than 100k likes.
Have a look at Abhishek’s posts from his Instagram account....
