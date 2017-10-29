The handsome Delhi lad, Abhishek Malik, who has a great fan following, is the Insta King of the week. The actor, who was part of shows like MTV Splistvilla, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, is wooing his fans thorough his Instagram pictures. His clicks especially with his niece “Sia” are too cute to handle. His pictures have garnered more than 100k likes.

Have a look at Abhishek’s posts from his Instagram account....

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:06am PDT