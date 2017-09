Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s cute Abhishek Verma has been a delight this week. While none of the TV actors have been active this week on social media, Verma was the only ne eligible for the title. His adorable posts on Instagram were great but his latest post wherein he is wishing his friend is the one that made us zero in on him to be eligible for the coveted Insta King title!

Watch the video and have a look at his posts you’ll never doubt us again.

Wish you a very happy birthday @dhruvumrania sir. I love you A post shared by Abhishek Verma (@i.m.abhishekk) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

A post shared by Abhishek Verma (@i.m.abhishekk) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

A post shared by Abhishek Verma (@i.m.abhishekk) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:59am PDT