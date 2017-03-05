Congrats: Alia Bhatt is the Insta QUEEN of the week

Pretty and talented Bollywood girl Alia Bhatt, who is ruling the hearts of millions with her charismatic look and acting skills, is quite active on her social media accounts too.
Soon to be seen on her upcoming flick Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyan, the pretty lady loves to unfold her real and reel life by sharing pictures with her fans on her Instagram account.
This week we declare Alia Bhatt as the Insta Queen of the week. Last week Alia has shared 20 pictures on her Instagram account and got around 500k likes and more than 1k comments. Have a look -
4
Congrats Alia.
