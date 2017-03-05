Hot Downloads

Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
03 Mar 2017 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Aakanksha Singh's makeup tale
Aakanksha Singh's makeup tale | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Wedding Pics of Kartik-Naira

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Congrats: Alia Bhatt is the Insta QUEEN of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2017 05:00 PM

Pretty and talented Bollywood girl Alia Bhatt, who is ruling the hearts of millions with her charismatic look and acting skills, is quite active on her social media accounts too. 

Soon to be seen on her upcoming flick Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyan, the pretty lady loves to unfold her real and reel life by sharing pictures with her fans on her Instagram account. 

This week we declare Alia Bhatt as the Insta Queen of the week. Last week Alia has shared 20 pictures on her Instagram account and got around 500k likes and more than 1k comments. Have a look -

7 DAYS TO GO! #badrinathkidulhania

A post shared by Alia(@aliaabhatt) on

A post shared by Alia(@aliaabhatt) on

OOTE

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

4

A post shared by Alia(@aliaabhatt) on

Indian idol

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

The Voice ️️

A post shared by Alia(@aliaabhatt) on

Twinning with Badri!

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Congrats Alia.

Tags > Alia Bhatt,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top