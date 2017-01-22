Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Aneri Vajani is the Insta QUEEN of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2017 04:50 PM

Petite and slim Aneri Vajani, who captured hearts with her acting talent in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh and also mesmerized fans with her chirpy and bubbly nature, is truly an Instagram lover.

If you follow Aneri on any social media platform, you would know that she is addicted to it and often keeps posting super cute, hot and on-set pictures.

She clearly knows how to maintain a good rapport with her followers on social networking sites.

This week, the actress uploaded six pictures and got 15K likes and 100 comments on each post so we awarded her the Insta Queen of the week.

Checkout her super duper snaps…

#AboutLastNight! #Cousins

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on

Congratulations girl!

Aneri Vajani, TV actress, Insta QUEEN of the week, Beyhadh, Sony TV, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins,

