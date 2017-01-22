Congrats: Aneri Vajani is the Insta QUEEN of the week

Petite and slim Aneri Vajani, who captured hearts with her acting talent in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh and also mesmerized fans with her chirpy and bubbly nature, is truly an Instagram lover.

If you follow Aneri on any social media platform, you would know that she is addicted to it and often keeps posting super cute, hot and on-set pictures.

She clearly knows how to maintain a good rapport with her followers on social networking sites.

This week, the actress uploaded six pictures and got 15K likes and 100 comments on each post so we awarded her the Insta Queen of the week.

Checkout her super duper snaps…

#AboutLastNight! #Cousins A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:11am PST

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:08am PST

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:23am PST

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34am PST

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:56am PST

Congratulations girl!