Congrats: Arjun Bijlani is the Insta KING of the week

Tinsel town’s heartthrob Arjun Bijlani, who became quite popular among the youth with his stint in Star One’s show Miley Jab Hum Tum enjoys an immense fan following.
The actor soon was on a roll winning hearts with his performances in popular shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Naagin and now Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.
Arjun's Instagram account is flocked by his selfies, work stills and of course his cute son Ayaan's pics and videos. Fans go gaga over his Instagram account and thus we declare Arjun as the Insta King in public demand.
Last week he has shared 8 pictures and videos on his Instagram account and got around 50k likes and 300 comments on his posts.
Have a look –
Congrats Arjun.
Add new comment