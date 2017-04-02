Congrats: Arjun Bijlani is the Insta KING of the week

Tinsel town’s heartthrob Arjun Bijlani, who became quite popular among the youth with his stint in Star One’s show Miley Jab Hum Tum enjoys an immense fan following.

The actor soon was on a roll winning hearts with his performances in popular shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Naagin and now Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

Arjun's Instagram account is flocked by his selfies, work stills and of course his cute son Ayaan's pics and videos. Fans go gaga over his Instagram account and thus we declare Arjun as the Insta King in public demand.

Last week he has shared 8 pictures and videos on his Instagram account and got around 50k likes and 300 comments on his posts.

Have a look –

Wishing u all a happy Gudi Padwa .a happy new year A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

The clean look ..miss it at times A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Midnight workouts.#fitness#mondaymotivation #hardwork A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Love A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

Aata majhi satakli #pardesmeinhaimeradil @starplus #throwback A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Goa diaries will never be over. A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Congrats Arjun.