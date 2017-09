Devoleena Bhattacharya’s latest post on Instagram has raised a lot many eyebrows. The once petite bahu has turned into a bombshell courtesy her recent photo shoots. With approximately 555K followers and 7 posts everyday, the bong beauty has to be the Insta Queen for the week.

Doubting our judgments here take a look.

