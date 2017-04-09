Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is the Insta QUEEN of the week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2017 10:45 AM

Talented beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is on a roll!!!

She is winning hearts as Ishita in Star Plus’ much loved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and also shaking a leg on the stage of Nach Baliye 8 with her real life Baliye Vivek Dahiya.

She has an immense fan following and is well connected with them on her social media accounts. Her Instagram posts get very good responses from her followers.

This time we declare Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as the Insta Queen of the week. Last week, Divyanka has shared 9 pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 200k likes and 1k comments.

Have a look -

Looking forward to tomorrow's #SecondEpisode... #NachBaliye8 #Ashkent #Monaya #Divek

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Moments to watch out for... #NachBaliye8. #Repost with @starplus @vivekdahiya @karan9198

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Medicine for a #Prankster! @vivekdahiya

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Happy wala birthday Mahhi!!!! Keep being you...as YOU are 'happiness'.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Congrats Divyanka.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Insta QUEEN of the week, Vivek Dahiya, Star Plus,

