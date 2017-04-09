Congrats: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is the Insta QUEEN of the week

Talented beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is on a roll!!!
She is winning hearts as Ishita in Star Plus’ much loved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and also shaking a leg on the stage of Nach Baliye 8 with her real life Baliye Vivek Dahiya.
She has an immense fan following and is well connected with them on her social media accounts. Her Instagram posts get very good responses from her followers.
This time we declare Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as the Insta Queen of the week. Last week, Divyanka has shared 9 pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 200k likes and 1k comments.
Have a look -
These are the moments when you feel blessed when you get love without asking... #Repost @nititaylor with @repostapp ・・・ I know we don't know each other personally, but I follow you and admire you a lot! And you even wished me on my birthday Wishing you both all the success and happiness for Nach baliye all the very best @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya #nachbaliye
Congrats Divyanka.
