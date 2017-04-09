Congrats: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is the Insta QUEEN of the week

Talented beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is on a roll!!!

She is winning hearts as Ishita in Star Plus’ much loved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and also shaking a leg on the stage of Nach Baliye 8 with her real life Baliye Vivek Dahiya.

She has an immense fan following and is well connected with them on her social media accounts. Her Instagram posts get very good responses from her followers.

This time we declare Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as the Insta Queen of the week. Last week, Divyanka has shared 9 pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 200k likes and 1k comments.

Have a look -

Don't miss the #SecondEpisode of #NachBaliye8 tonight on @StarPlus. (For Voting- Missed calls on +91 1800 843 2207. I think the number is working internationally. Please try and tell me.) A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

Looking forward to tomorrow's #SecondEpisode... #NachBaliye8 #Ashkent #Monaya #Divek A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Moments to watch out for... #NachBaliye8. #Repost with @starplus @vivekdahiya @karan9198 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Even regular busy days must be so much fun at @MissMalini office! Played #CoupleGames for the time. I wonder how I took so much time to remember this one @ektaravikapoor after the way Mouni, you and I danced on it last time. A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

These are the moments when you feel blessed when you get love without asking... #Repost @nititaylor with @repostapp ・・・ I know we don't know each other personally, but I follow you and admire you a lot! And you even wished me on my birthday Wishing you both all the success and happiness for Nach baliye all the very best @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya #nachbaliye A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

A concept that won my heart in a single go and takes me back to my #HomeTownMemories! #DhaiKiloPrem. I'm watching it today at 2pm on @StarPlus. Aren't you? A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Come, Be a part of #CelebrationOfLove.. Be a part of Us. #NachBaliye8 #Tonight at 8pm on @StarPlus. Do not miss @vivekdahiya's and my first performance. A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

Medicine for a #Prankster! @vivekdahiya A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Happy wala birthday Mahhi!!!! Keep being you...as YOU are 'happiness'. A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

Congrats Divyanka.