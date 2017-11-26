Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Rohan and Kanchi celebrate love and life in Dubai

Rohan and Kanchi celebrate love and life in Dubai
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
25 Nov 2017 05:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ragini Khanna talks about her culinary skills
Ragini Khanna talks about her culinary skills | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > features
Features

Congrats: Gautam Rode is the Insta KING of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2017 03:01 PM

Charming personality and blessed with looks to drool upon, Gautam is definitely is one handsome man who is sets the hearts of his fans racing.

Gautam Rode made his Bollywood debut in Annarth and has out done his roles in many soap operas. Gautam was last seen in Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasya, Ek Kahani that evenroved to be a turning point in his career.

Gautam is super active with his Instagram posts and has given enough reasons fr his fans to drool over his clicks. All his clicks have 100K Likes and more than 50 Comments making him the Insta King of the week.

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

Tags > Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasya, Ek Kahani, Insta KING of the week, Gautam Rode,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top