Congrats: Gautam Rode is the Insta KING of the Week!

Charming personality and blessed with looks to drool upon, Gautam is definitely is one handsome man who is sets the hearts of his fans racing.

Gautam Rode made his Bollywood debut in Annarth and has out done his roles in many soap operas. Gautam was last seen in Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasya, Ek Kahani that evenroved to be a turning point in his career.

Gautam is super active with his Instagram posts and has given enough reasons fr his fans to drool over his clicks. All his clicks have 100K Likes and more than 50 Comments making him the Insta King of the week.

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:29pm PST

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:23pm PST

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:29pm PST

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:22pm PST