Which upcoming show are you excited to watch?
Which TV beauty rocked the red carpet look?
TellyChakkar.com is back with its title of Insta King and Queen.
This time we didn’t really have to put much effort to give away the crown. The hot hunk Iqbal Khan is ageing like a wine and so are his Instagram posts.
A king is not just someone who slays with his charismatic looks but also has matters to talk about. This week Iqbal not just posted pictures but won our hearts with some really good posts. To start with, he posted a picture with his wife and we couldn’t stop ourselves from uttering, “Aww”. Next, his satirical message to Pahlaj Nihalani, his smart take on religion, his throwback post and his tour to his hometown Kashmir…all of these posts say why he deserves the crown and the throne.
Here have a look.
Add new comment