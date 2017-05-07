Congrats: Jennifer Winget is the Insta Queen of the week

She is the diva of Indian television industry. She has looks that can kill and acting skills that can’t be questioned. We’re talking about Jennifer Winget!

She currently plays the lead role of Maya in Sony TV’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Limited), and boy does her acting stun us!

Her social media followers shower her with tons of likes and comments. This week her posts have gained nothing less than 200k likes and more than 500 comments.

Thus, we declare her the Insta Queen of the week.

Take a look:

Time for some tropical fresh vibes amidst my manic work sched this month! #allineed #areyoulistening #beattheheat #birthdaymonth A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on May 5, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

My Sunday mood be like the Great White Sh...irt!! #beyhadh #musings A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Throwback, Showback....my girls and I Go Way back! #dinnerdate #BFFS #besties A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

Be fearful of mediocrity...never let good enough be good enough! A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Feeling as light as a feather *Kiss Kiss* Good Night! A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Limitlessly beautiful, isn’t she?