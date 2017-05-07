Congrats: Jennifer Winget is the Insta Queen of the week

She is the diva of Indian television industry. She has looks that can kill and acting skills that can’t be questioned. We’re talking about Jennifer Winget!
She currently plays the lead role of Maya in Sony TV’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Limited), and boy does her acting stun us!
Her social media followers shower her with tons of likes and comments. This week her posts have gained nothing less than 200k likes and more than 500 comments.
Thus, we declare her the Insta Queen of the week.
Take a look:
Limitlessly beautiful, isn’t she?
