I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

TV actors and their Facebook DPs

06 May 2017 07:51 PM
Congrats: Jennifer Winget is the Insta Queen of the week

07 May 2017 01:00 PM

She is the diva of Indian television industry. She has looks that can kill and acting skills that can’t be questioned. We’re talking about Jennifer Winget!

She currently plays the lead role of Maya in Sony TV’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Limited), and boy does her acting stun us!

Her social media followers shower her with tons of likes and comments. This week her posts have gained nothing less than 200k likes and more than 500 comments.

Thus, we declare her the Insta Queen of the week.

Take a look:

My Sunday mood be like the Great White Sh...irt!! #beyhadh #musings

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

Throwback, Showback....my girls and I Go Way back! #dinnerdate #BFFS #besties

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

Be fearful of mediocrity...never let good enough be good enough!

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

Feeling as light as a feather *Kiss Kiss* Good Night!

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

Limitlessly beautiful, isn’t she?

