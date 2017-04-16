Congrats: Karan Tacker is the Insta King of the week

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
Dashing hunk Karan Tacker, who is currently hosting Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, is always showered with lots of love from his fans on social media.
He has a great number of followers on his social media accounts and loves to connect with them as well.
Karan is quite active on social media and the posts shared by him, get good response from the fans.
We thus declare Karan Tacker as the Insta King of the week. Karan has shared 7 pictures on his Instagram account and got around 30k likes and 200 comments.
Have a look -
I keep getting questions on fitness and how to get that perfect shirtless selfie right! Well here it is , some tips on how to get it looking good without a shirt ! http://www.mensxp.com/grooming/personal-hygiene/36066-how-to-take-the-perfect-shirtless-selfie-by-tv-superstar-karan-tacker.html #men #fitnessmotivation #fitspo #shirtlessguys #selfie #functional #fitness #ripped
Congrats Karan.
