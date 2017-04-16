Congrats: Karan Tacker is the Insta King of the week

Dashing hunk Karan Tacker, who is currently hosting Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, is always showered with lots of love from his fans on social media.

He has a great number of followers on his social media accounts and loves to connect with them as well.

Karan is quite active on social media and the posts shared by him, get good response from the fans.

We thus declare Karan Tacker as the Insta King of the week. Karan has shared 7 pictures on his Instagram account and got around 30k likes and 200 comments.

Have a look -

Ok! I admit I chickened out to ask him for a picture but iam glad I have a capture of a moment! Huge fan sir ! @hrithikroshan A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Hi there ! #backstage #NachBaliye8 A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Ready, set, Go... #aboutlastnight #saturdaynight A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Congrats Karan.