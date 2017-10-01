In all the previous Insta Kings and queens, we made sure that the pictures of the title winners have a crown to adorn their heads, however, this time we thought it wasn't required! A king is always a King and a queen is always a queen, a mere crown is not required to reinstate the reality.

This week's Insta King is a chisselled face with a naughty smile, a spiked hairstyle, with bulding biceps and a beefed up chest. The elan and comfort with which he presents TV shows ans award functions is commendable, the fun quotient is ever evident when he speaks. An actor, a dancer, a model, a VJ and a television presenter. He wears countless hats, is super busy and has never been the average Joe! She was always a King! No prizes for guessing, this week’s Insta King is the dashing Karan Tacker who has managed to win not only our hearts but the title of this weeks Insta king.

All his pictures have more than 62k likes plus 250 and more comments.

Take a look at his clicks from his Instagram account and we bet you will surely want to drool over him.

A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

Like a boss.. A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT