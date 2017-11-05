The handsome lad, Karan Wahi, who rose to fame with his role as Ranveer Sisodia in the teen-based show REMIX, has time and again impressed his fans with his acting skills. He was well appreciated for his role of Dr Siddharth Malhotra in Dill Mill Gayee.

In spite of his hectic schedule, the actor, who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, manages to share a part of his life with his fans. His posts have garnered more than 50K likes and 100 comments. Thus, Karan Wahi is the INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at few of his Instagram posts....

