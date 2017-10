Adjectives like hot, sensual, alluring are bound to come in your mind if you think about Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan – “Aliya”. Krissann Barretto who is a MTV VJ and an actor by profession has managed to set the hearts racing of our fans by her gorgeous clicks.

Her insta picks are a treat to watch and hence she is the Insta queen of the week.

Look at her clicks from instagram that prove she indeed is a charmer.

A post shared by Krissann Barretto (@krissannb) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

A post shared by Krissann Barretto (@krissannb) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

A post shared by Krissann Barretto (@krissannb) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

A post shared by Krissann Barretto (@krissannb) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

A post shared by Krissann Barretto (@krissannb) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

A post shared by Krissann Barretto (@krissannb) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT