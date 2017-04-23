Congrats: Kritika Kamra is the Insta Queen of the week

Tinsel town’s beauty Kritika Kamra, who is currently enthralling audience as the royal princess in Life OK's Chandrakanta, is quite popular among her fans.

Kritika is quite active on her social media accounts and her posts always get good response from her followers. She loves to share a lot of pictures with her fans on her Instagram account.

Kritika has shared 5 pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 10k likes and 100 comments on her posts. This is why we announce her as the Insta Queen of the week.

Have a look -

Keep smiling like you do @diaz_dodo ! Wish you the happiest birthday and a super awesome year. #birthdaygirl #sweetchildofmine A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on Apr 21, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

As fierce as hell, or fiercer still.. A woman piqued who has her will. Big props to @makeupbyrupesh for being so hardworking and always great to work with. #chandrakanta #warriorprincess A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on Apr 21, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Happy birthday Audi TT !! Here's to another year of crazy nights, long gossip sessions, midnight calls and buying the same things. #bff #birthdaygirl #favourite #loveyoutothemoonandback A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

I hang up my boots. #stateofmind #stateofbody A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Congrats Kritika.