Features

Congrats: Kritika Kamra is the Insta Queen of the week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2017 12:20 PM

Tinsel town’s beauty Kritika Kamra, who is currently enthralling audience as the royal princess in Life OK's Chandrakanta, is quite popular among her fans.

Kritika is quite active on her social media accounts and her posts always get good response from her followers. She loves to share a lot of pictures with her fans on her Instagram account.

Kritika has shared 5 pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 10k likes and 100 comments on her posts. This is why we announce her as the Insta Queen of the week.

Have a look -  

I hang up my boots. #stateofmind #stateofbody

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on

Congrats Kritika.

Tags > Kritika Kamra, Insta QUEEN of the week, Chandrakanta, Life OK,

