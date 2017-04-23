Congrats: Kritika Kamra is the Insta Queen of the week

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
Tinsel town’s beauty Kritika Kamra, who is currently enthralling audience as the royal princess in Life OK's Chandrakanta, is quite popular among her fans.
Kritika is quite active on her social media accounts and her posts always get good response from her followers. She loves to share a lot of pictures with her fans on her Instagram account.
Kritika has shared 5 pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 10k likes and 100 comments on her posts. This is why we announce her as the Insta Queen of the week.
Have a look -
It's not everyday that you get to play a character with so many shades... especially on television. #Chandrakanta has been a great learning experience so far. When I decided to do this show, I was looking to do something new..something challenging. I'm glad it has turned out to be all that and a lot more. Here's presenting... Chandrakanta- The Warrior Princess
Congrats Kritika.
