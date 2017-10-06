The heartthrob of many, Karan Singh Grover, who rose to fame with the daily soap “Dill Mill Gayye”, has proved to be the king of hearts once again. The actor, who has proved his acting mettle, is a fitness freak and his hot body is the proof of that. Karan has shared some photos on his Instagram account and one look at his sexy chiseled body will make the girls go weak in their knees.

The star has once again proved to be a head turner with his looks and thus, he is the Insta King of the Week.

Have a look at his clicks from his instagram account.

