One can’t really get over Kushal Tandon courtesy his show Beyhad. His official Instagram handle is a clear evidence of his charisma. This week Kushal not just posted his pictures but also a sweet quote on love. Well his ex Gauahar Khan already double tapped the picture, raising our eyebrows.

With 15 posts out of which some are of Lalbaughacha Raja hands down make him the Insta King this week. Have a look at his Instagram posts this week.

A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

What goes around comes around , round and round ! A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

When people tell me to stop playing and act responsibly, I tell them being serious and being responsible are not the same,sk A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Bappaaa A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Sep 2, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Go check his Instagram handle and let us know if you think he is deserving for the crown.