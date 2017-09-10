One can’t really get over Kushal Tandon courtesy his show Beyhad. His official Instagram handle is a clear evidence of his charisma. This week Kushal not just posted his pictures but also a sweet quote on love. Well his ex Gauahar Khan already double tapped the picture, raising our eyebrows.
With 15 posts out of which some are of Lalbaughacha Raja hands down make him the Insta King this week. Have a look at his Instagram posts this week.
Go check his Instagram handle and let us know if you think he is deserving for the crown.
