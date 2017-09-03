Which Star Bharat's show impressed you the most?
The young, vivacious and beautiful actor, Niti Taylor, is one of the popular faces of small screen.She tasted success by essaying the character of Nandini opposite Parth Samthaan in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan on MTV India. The actress also gave plausible performance as Shivani in Ghulaam, aired on Life OK.
Apart from her acting skills, it’s the stunning photos of the actress that woos her fans. Her gorgeous photos on Instagram account can make boys go weak at the knees. She is surely a diva.
We crown her Insta Queen of the week as her posts have garnered 60k likes and 500 comments.
