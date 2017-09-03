The young, vivacious and beautiful actor, Niti Taylor, is one of the popular faces of small screen.She tasted success by essaying the character of Nandini opposite Parth Samthaan in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan on MTV India. The actress also gave plausible performance as Shivani in Ghulaam, aired on Life OK.

Apart from her acting skills, it’s the stunning photos of the actress that woos her fans. Her gorgeous photos on Instagram account can make boys go weak at the knees. She is surely a diva.

We crown her Insta Queen of the week as her posts have garnered 60k likes and 500 comments.

Love you to the beach and back#lifeisbeautiful#saltwaterhappy#saltwaterheart A post shared by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

Sandy toes! Sun kissed nose #lifeisbeautiful#islands#scuba#diving#happy#sun#sea#the#sand#and#me A post shared by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

Saltwaterheart #beach#lifeisbeautiful#salt#water#heart#palm#trees#ocean#breeze A post shared by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

It's bad manners to keep a vacation waiting #bestdaysarebeachdays#islands A post shared by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Stay kind, it makes you beautiful#lifeisbeautiful#youarebeautiful#staybeautiful#GaneshChaturthi#ganeshpuja#posing#lovemyoutfit#outfitoftheday#peace#love#life#with#my#favorite @reporter_nawathepooja you're the best Outfit from @vastrabymilonee I did actually shop alot! I still have one more pendin A post shared by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:24am PDT