Congrats: Ragini Khanna is the Insta Queen of the week

Talented lady Ragini Khanna has enthralled the audience through her anchoring as well as acting. She won the hearts of audience by being the host of shows like India’s Best Dramebaaz and Gangs of Haseepur. And the soaps, she is known for are Bhaskar Bharti and Genda Phool.
The life of Ragini Khanna is cool and entertaining and her Instagram proves it. We take a look at her interesting pics from Insta diaries. From candid pose to sweet and lively moments, everything is simply perfect.
Hence, we award her as the Insta Queen of the week. The actress uploaded three pictures and a video which got her multiple likes and a lot of comments on each of them.
Take a look…
Congrats, girl!
