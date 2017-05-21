Congrats: Rakshanda Khan is the Insta Queen of the week

Krystle Dsouza had seen it coming!

Talented actress Rakshanda Khan, who was last seen in Brahmarakshash recently joined photo app Instagram.

Krystle, who shares a lovable relationship with Rakshanda recently posted a cute video of hers wherein she posted a caption ‘You are soon going to be the new insta queen at this rate!’

Well, what can we say, Rakshanda is definitely ruling Instagram with her fun posts. From her pictures to some inspiring quotes, she truly has won Instagram totally.

Here checkout her posts...

Well, congratulations lady!!