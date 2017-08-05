He is the face of roadies. We have seen him in angry young man look and loved him. Yes, he is none other than Rannvijay Singh. He is now hosting Splitsvilla along with Sunny Leone.

The handsome hunk is also a social media addict. He always posts pictures and updates his followers on Instagram. His posts are unique and worth looking at.

Rannvijay has garnered more than 100k likes and 200 comments on his post. Hence we consider him Insta king of the week.

I don't do easy.. bring it. @whiskersformen coming soon. A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Thank you God for my babies. #satnamwaheguruੴ #grateful #blessed @priankasingha #babykai #babysingha A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Wondering what I'm shooting for... are you? #blessed #grateful #work #shoot A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

Some fans of the NBA. @bachchan looking forward to seeing ur #sneakers ! @tanmaybhat @nbaindia @sneakerheadsindia A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

#splitsvilla10 @sunnyleone @darebyvoylla @gshock_in Styled by- @bidishakohli A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

"Dil ka khel hai,par khelna dimaag se hai!". #splitsvilla10 @sunnyleone - @agarwal_subh Styled by- @bidishakohli A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Jul 29, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT