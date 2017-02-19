Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Ridhi Dogra is the Insta QUEEN of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2017 04:11 PM

Telly town’s popular actress Ridhi Dogra, who is currently justifying the role of Nisha with perfection in Zee TV’s newly launched series Woh Apna Sa, loves to stay connected with her fans.

Having maintained a good social connect with her loved ones in real, she is also quite interactive with her fans on her social media platforms. She also rocks her Instagram account by posting her gorgeous pictures.

This week, we declare Ridhi as the Insta Queen of the week. Last week Ridhi has shared ten pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 10K likes and 50 comments on her posts. Have a look-

Caught candid But some #sridevi on a working day is always great inspiration Happy Sunday people

A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra) on

Congrats Ridhi.

Tags > Ridhi Dogra, TV actress, TV show, Insta QUEEN of the week, Woh Apna Sa, Zee TV,

