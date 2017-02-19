Congrats: Ridhi Dogra is the Insta QUEEN of the week

Telly town’s popular actress Ridhi Dogra, who is currently justifying the role of Nisha with perfection in Zee TV’s newly launched series Woh Apna Sa, loves to stay connected with her fans.

Having maintained a good social connect with her loved ones in real, she is also quite interactive with her fans on her social media platforms. She also rocks her Instagram account by posting her gorgeous pictures.

This week, we declare Ridhi as the Insta Queen of the week. Last week Ridhi has shared ten pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 10K likes and 50 comments on her posts. Have a look-

2 of the many beautiful looks for @ndtvgoodtimes #YarriDostiiShaadi Thanku @poojashroff21 and @nikasha_official for these absolutely gorgeous pieces. Love em️ A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

......and then the party came home It's true a house is one with walls, floor and ceiling. It becomes home when walls reverberate with laughter, floor with silly dance moves and loud random banter bouncing off the ceiling filling up everything with the warmth of the universe. #blessed #everydayisagift #love A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:09am PST

Night of celebrating anniversary love and creating more madness. Best times with the crazies of my life.... Happy anniversary and endless love to you @iakshaydogra @sakshi0801 A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:31pm PST

Playing dress up all day long and talking fashion and jewellery is a girls paradise or it's @ndtvgoodtimes #YarriDostiiShaadi Loved this gorgeous piece by @jayantireddylabel Coz there's nothing as striking as simplicity A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

Caught candid But some #sridevi on a working day is always great inspiration Happy Sunday people A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Congrats Ridhi.