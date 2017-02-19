Congrats: Ridhi Dogra is the Insta QUEEN of the week

Telly town’s popular actress Ridhi Dogra, who is currently justifying the role of Nisha with perfection in Zee TV’s newly launched series Woh Apna Sa, loves to stay connected with her fans.
Having maintained a good social connect with her loved ones in real, she is also quite interactive with her fans on her social media platforms. She also rocks her Instagram account by posting her gorgeous pictures.
This week, we declare Ridhi as the Insta Queen of the week. Last week Ridhi has shared ten pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 10K likes and 50 comments on her posts. Have a look-
......and then the party came home It's true a house is one with walls, floor and ceiling. It becomes home when walls reverberate with laughter, floor with silly dance moves and loud random banter bouncing off the ceiling filling up everything with the warmth of the universe. #blessed #everydayisagift #love
Barun and @surbhijyoti @gulenaghmakhan love you guys. Sorry for the crazy banter but we love u barun #Repost @raqeshbapat with @repostapp ・・・ Because barun's show is out #tanhaiyaan on #hotstar and we surely can't control our excitement..yayyyyy. go watch it guys. Kill it barun @surbhijyoti @gulenaghmakhan luv u guys.
Since it's a Valentine’s day post. Let's make it all Awwww like with extra dollop of cuteness with the cutie moyo and oh ya. Us too. Pls celebrate love everyday just like u would today. Pls tell the people you love, you love them everyday just as you would today. Pls spend time with those who care for you everyday just like you would today. Pls be kind to everyone everyday just as you would be today. Be in love. With yourself. Your people. With animals. And the world around you. Today and always. Happy valentine's... Everyday ️
Congrats Ridhi.
