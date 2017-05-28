Congrats: Rithvik Dhanjani is the Insta King of the week

The hottest and handsome hunk Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the popular actors on TV, and also the coolest host. He is quite active on social media.

Currently off to Spain for Khatron Ke Khiladi, the dashing star has been keeping us updated of his time there through Instagram.

From goofy pics to some fun times with co-contestants, Rithvik seems to be having too much fun out there.

His last week's posts have got him more than 60 K likes and more than 150 comments.

Hence we announce him as the Insta King of the week.

Checkout his super interesting posts...

Congrats Rithvik!!!