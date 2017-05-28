Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Rithvik Dhanjani is the Insta King of the week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 May 2017 05:39 PM

The hottest and handsome hunk Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the popular actors on TV, and also the coolest host. He is quite active on social media. 

Currently off to Spain for Khatron Ke Khiladi, the dashing star has been keeping us updated of his time there through Instagram.

From goofy pics to some fun times with co-contestants, Rithvik seems to be having too much fun out there.

His last week's posts have got him more than 60 K likes and more than 150 comments.

Hence we announce him as the Insta King of the week.

Checkout his super interesting posts...

A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on

A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on

A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on

A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on

A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on

Congrats Rithvik!!!

Tags > Colors TV, Rithvik Dhanjani, Khatron Ke Khiladi,

