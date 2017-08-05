Hot and Sexy Sargun Mehta has shown her acting prowess in a couple of dailies. Off late, she has been gaining adulations for her performance in Punjabi movies.
Apart from being a brilliant actor, she is an amazing caption writer. We can see this creative side of her in her Instagram posts. The leggy lass is slaying instagram with her picture perfect looks.
Wow!!!
She has earned 90k plus likes and 200 plus comments. Thus, we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.
"Where our spirit will reside- if we think about our problems all the time, its where our spirit will reside.if we are mindfull of the force, it will reflect us.if we are mindfull of our problems, our problems will be what we are; constantly in chaos, a wreck" - #meditationwithineternity Many of you love talking about your problems and struggles and you give it so much energy that the struggles grow. All you have to do is be mindfull of the good happening to you and around you. Give happiness more energy.let that be what your life is about. Think about all the happy things that have happened or are are happening to and around you NOW. #happypeople #meditationwithineternity #bookstagram #booklover #lifechanging #throwback #london #oxfordstreet
When we sit together we talk about us, our dreams and not people.we look for inspiration and a scope to become better.which is why we are together.we bring each others vibration up. Cheers to a million more coffee dates like this one @settlesubtle "The more we reflect on what we are, the more we become that. The more we become that, the more conscious we are of what we really are, thus reality around us beguns to change." #meditationwithineternity #bookstagram #booklover #bff
When you meet someone you know it from their vibe wether they are good or bad. But there are only few people who you meet and say, i want to be a part of this persons journey because i know its going to be epic. @ravidubey2312 you have the vibe of greatness. You gave your heart to #jamairaja and it soared. You touch things and turn them to gold; you are magical in every way. #proud #bestentertainertv #bestactor #bigzeeentertainmentawards2017
We as a human body are just energy. We can choose to feel a certain emotion, be in a certain mood, achieve something by just tuning in the frequency of the universe. To simplify it -we are also like a radio, which is catching the frequency around it and you can change the channel as and when you like. All it needs is looking beyond our physical self. ( my Understanding from - meditation within eternity) Make up and hair by - @mallikajolly A picture from last night at #bigzeeentertainmentaward2017
Open the flood gates inside of you! Its like a dimming switch to a light. Out of the darkness comes light radiating out, so project this energy outward then push it into the walls , the floor, everything you touch. -meditation within eternity The magic lies in your heart. When you can transform everything you touch with good energy , when you can enter a room and suddenly the vibe changes to a good happy one. You single handedly with your love and positivity can affect millions around you. Spread the magic, open your heart to light. #booklover #bookstagram
