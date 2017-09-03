The hot and handsome hunk, Shaheer Sheikh, has a huge female fan following. The charming personality of the actor can woo any girl. His character Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has earned him great success. His look in the show was followed by many people.

Shaheer, who is a camera friendly personality, recently shared some holiday pictures on his Instagram account. The pictures are amazing and project his adventurous side. The photos feature him posing with wild animals.

He has to be the Insta King of the week as his posts have garnered him more than 95k likes and 1500 comments.

Crazy 4 #adorableAadam #amazingAmairah #naughtyAairah #madMamu #madMe A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Being close to nature makes me happy for sure. #madMe #southAfrica #kingOfTheJungle A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

Hope to c u again.. #southAfrica #madMe #kingOfTheJungle A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

This was an amazing journey.. this show has given us so many beautiful memories and we will cherish them forever, #krpkab A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:58am PDT