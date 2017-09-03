Which Star Bharat's show impressed you the most?
The hot and handsome hunk, Shaheer Sheikh, has a huge female fan following. The charming personality of the actor can woo any girl. His character Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has earned him great success. His look in the show was followed by many people.
Shaheer, who is a camera friendly personality, recently shared some holiday pictures on his Instagram account. The pictures are amazing and project his adventurous side. The photos feature him posing with wild animals.
He has to be the Insta King of the week as his posts have garnered him more than 95k likes and 1500 comments.
