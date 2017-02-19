Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Siddharth Nigam is the Insta KING of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2017 01:08 PM

Having started off his acting journey as a child artist, the young talent Siddharth Nigam is now turning out to be a good looking handsome hunk as he is growing up.

Siddharth has impressed the audience with his great acting skills in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and amazing dance moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He has gained immense fan following across the globe. 

Siddharth is quite popular on his social media platforms too. He has a great number of followers on his Insta account with whom Siddharth loves to share his pictures and gets good response from them in return.

This week, we declare Siddharth as the Insta King of the week. Last week he has shared eight pictures on his Instagram account and got more than 30k likes and more than 500 comments on his posts.

Have a look -  

#siddharthnigam #photoshoot

A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on

#bkackandwhitephotography #siddharthnigam Pc:@prashantsamtani thank you

A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on

Where there is great love, there are always wishes. Happy valentines day #valentines2017 #siddharthnigam

A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on

I'm rock star #siddharthnigam

A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on

I wake up in the morning with new me #goodmorningpost #siddharthnigam

A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on

Good morning friends be kind to yourself today #happyme #mornings #happysaturday

A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on

Congrats Siddharth.

 

Tags > Siddharth Nigam, TV actor, Insta KING of the week, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat,

