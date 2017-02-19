Congrats: Siddharth Nigam is the Insta KING of the week

Having started off his acting journey as a child artist, the young talent Siddharth Nigam is now turning out to be a good looking handsome hunk as he is growing up.
Siddharth has impressed the audience with his great acting skills in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and amazing dance moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He has gained immense fan following across the globe.
Siddharth is quite popular on his social media platforms too. He has a great number of followers on his Insta account with whom Siddharth loves to share his pictures and gets good response from them in return.
This week, we declare Siddharth as the Insta King of the week. Last week he has shared eight pictures on his Instagram account and got more than 30k likes and more than 500 comments on his posts.
Have a look -
Congrats Siddharth.
