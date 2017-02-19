Congrats: Siddharth Nigam is the Insta KING of the week

Having started off his acting journey as a child artist, the young talent Siddharth Nigam is now turning out to be a good looking handsome hunk as he is growing up.

Siddharth has impressed the audience with his great acting skills in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and amazing dance moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He has gained immense fan following across the globe.

Siddharth is quite popular on his social media platforms too. He has a great number of followers on his Insta account with whom Siddharth loves to share his pictures and gets good response from them in return.

This week, we declare Siddharth as the Insta King of the week. Last week he has shared eight pictures on his Instagram account and got more than 30k likes and more than 500 comments on his posts.

Have a look -

Some small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day..so be positive #positivequotes #positivevibes PC:@prashantsamtani A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

#siddharthnigam #photoshoot A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:48am PST

#bkackandwhitephotography #siddharthnigam Pc:@prashantsamtani thank you A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Where there is great love, there are always wishes. Happy valentines day #valentines2017 #siddharthnigam A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:43pm PST

I'm rock star #siddharthnigam A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

I wake up in the morning with new me #goodmorningpost #siddharthnigam A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Good morning friends be kind to yourself today #happyme #mornings #happysaturday A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:32pm PST

Congrats Siddharth.