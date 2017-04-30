Congrats: Sunil Grover is the Insta King of the week

One of the most loved stand up comedian in India is our Insta King this week.
Yes, you’ve read it right, Sunil Grover!
Sunil has ever impressed us with his on-stage comic avatar of Rinku Bhabhi, and he is probably the only comedian who never fails to make us laugh.
He joined the Instagram family just recently in December 2016, and in no time gained the audiences love and attention.
Thus, we crowned him the Insta King of this week as his posts have gained more than 100k likes and more than 2000 comments.
Take a look:
Congrats!!!
