Features

Congrats: Sunil Grover is the Insta King of the week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2017 03:00 PM

One of the most loved stand up comedian in India is our Insta King this week.

Yes, you’ve read it right, Sunil Grover!

Sunil has ever impressed us with his on-stage comic avatar of Rinku Bhabhi, and he is probably the only comedian who never fails to make us laugh.

He joined the Instagram family just recently in December 2016, and in no time gained the audiences love and attention.

Thus, we crowned him the Insta King of this week as his posts have gained more than 100k likes and more than 2000 comments.

Take a look:

Highway meals make us meet the gypsy side of ours. I am made with 70 percent of it. Cheers with Chhaas!

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on

Thanks Vadodra!oved performing last night. Jaldi Madsu !

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on

'Oorja' by CAPF . A football initiative.

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on

No caption for this picture this time. Take out the meaning you want.

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on

Shoe Size US 10

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on

Congrats!!!

