Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta

03 Mar 2017 09:41 PM
Aakanksha Singh's makeup tale
Aakanksha Singh's makeup tale | watch it
Wedding Pics of Kartik-Naira

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?
Congrats: Sushant Singh Rajput is the Insta KING of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2017 05:30 PM

The good looking hunk Sushant Singh Rajput, who has come a long way in the industry by starting off his journey from television to making it big on the silver screen as MS Dhoni, is quite popular on his social media platforms too.

Sushant’s Instagram account is flooded with his cool pictures, posted by the man himself.

This week, we declare Sushant Singh Rajput as the Insta King of the week. Last week he has shared 7 pictures on his Instagram account and got around more than 50k likes and 400 comments on his posts.

Have a look –

Tell me your secrets And ask me your questions Oh, let's go back to the start

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

DRIVE! with @jacquelinef143 . First day of shoot. @tarun_mansukhani @karanjohar #dharmaproductions

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

The beautiful art of Slowness is sadly dying. #selfmusing

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Can you look at me without any biases ? #selfmusing

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Congrats Sushant.

