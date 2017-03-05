Congrats: Sushant Singh Rajput is the Insta KING of the week

The good looking hunk Sushant Singh Rajput, who has come a long way in the industry by starting off his journey from television to making it big on the silver screen as MS Dhoni, is quite popular on his social media platforms too.

Sushant’s Instagram account is flooded with his cool pictures, posted by the man himself.

This week, we declare Sushant Singh Rajput as the Insta King of the week. Last week he has shared 7 pictures on his Instagram account and got around more than 50k likes and 400 comments on his posts.

Have a look –

Tell me your secrets And ask me your questions Oh, let's go back to the start A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

The lesser the preconceived ideas the closer the 'observer' gets to the truth of the 'observed'. #selfmusing That white dot is the #Earth seen from #Mars A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:25am PST

DRIVE! with @jacquelinef143 . First day of shoot. @tarun_mansukhani @karanjohar #dharmaproductions A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:18am PST

Do you think that I count the days? There is only one day left, always starting over: it is given to us at dawn and taken away from us at dusk. - Jean-Paul Sartre A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:17am PST

The beautiful art of Slowness is sadly dying. #selfmusing A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:53am PST

Can you look at me without any biases ? #selfmusing A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:30am PST

Had a good time at litofest today with Pankaj Dubey discussing "That one thing". Every belief of yours and mine,arts and science and anything has one similarity, they start with an assumption and end with a paradox. :) @the.vainglorious A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:21am PST

Congrats Sushant.