Congrats: Sushant Singh Rajput is the Insta KING of the week

The good looking hunk Sushant Singh Rajput, who has come a long way in the industry by starting off his journey from television to making it big on the silver screen as MS Dhoni, is quite popular on his social media platforms too.
Sushant’s Instagram account is flooded with his cool pictures, posted by the man himself.
This week, we declare Sushant Singh Rajput as the Insta King of the week. Last week he has shared 7 pictures on his Instagram account and got around more than 50k likes and 400 comments on his posts.
Have a look –
Congrats Sushant.
Add new comment